Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

