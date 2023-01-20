Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 812 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $140.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

