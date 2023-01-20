Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.