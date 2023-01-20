Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

