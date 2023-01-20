Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Ballantyne Strong
Featured Stories
