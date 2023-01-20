Barclays Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.67) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, December 9th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €38.05 ($41.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.01 and its 200 day moving average is €34.81. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

