Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 185 ($2.26) price objective on the stock.

Boku Trading Up 1.0 %

BOKU stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £454.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7,625.00. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.18.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

