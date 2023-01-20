Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 185 ($2.26) price objective on the stock.
Boku Trading Up 1.0 %
BOKU stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £454.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7,625.00. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.18.
About Boku
See Also
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.