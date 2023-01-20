Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

LON PEBB opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.22. The company has a market cap of £156.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,870.00. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.59).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

