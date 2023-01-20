Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.50 million-$995.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $206.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $5,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

