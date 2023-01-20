Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$11.50 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.6 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

