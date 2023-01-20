Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,936 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

