Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 106.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.38 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

