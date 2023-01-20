Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.08.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

