Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Bonterra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.08.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.