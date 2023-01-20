Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

