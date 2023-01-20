British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £148.24 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.24 ($180.89).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 37 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($181.50).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 435.60 ($5.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.88).

British Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. British Land’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.59) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About British Land

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.