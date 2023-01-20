British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £148.24 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.24 ($180.89).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 37 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($181.50).
British Land Price Performance
Shares of BLND opened at GBX 435.60 ($5.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.88).
British Land Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.59) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
