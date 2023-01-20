Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $63.50

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $134.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

