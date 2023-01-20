Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 169.82

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.82 ($2.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.83) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.89) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.7 %

IAG opened at GBX 161.04 ($1.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The stock has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.10 ($2.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

