Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $36.83

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

