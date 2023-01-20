Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Down 5%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 6,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

