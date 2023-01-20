Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $72,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
