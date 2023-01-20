Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Casa Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Casa Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.31% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

