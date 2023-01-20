Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$872.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.71 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity at Cascades

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

