Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Cut to C$2.30 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CET. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$1.36 on Monday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.16 million and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$107.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

