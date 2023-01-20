CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CFFEW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 32,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.