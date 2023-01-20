CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGG Stock Performance

CGG stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $590.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

