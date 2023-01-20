Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
