Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

