Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.