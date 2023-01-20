China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.69.
About China Pharma
