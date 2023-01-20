Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 4,685 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 257,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,783,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.