Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

