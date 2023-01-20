Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.74) to GBX 497 ($6.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.54) to GBX 608 ($7.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 646.13 ($7.88).

Rightmove Stock Performance

RMV stock opened at GBX 559.80 ($6.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,544.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.82. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 702.20 ($8.57).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rightmove

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 39,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £217,622.28 ($265,554.95).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

