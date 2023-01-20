ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
See Also
