ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

