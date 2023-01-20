ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CLRC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

