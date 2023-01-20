Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.7 %

Cognex stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.