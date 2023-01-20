ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ContraFect stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,777,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,784. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

