Contrasting Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresnillo and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 2 4 0 0 1.67 Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 3.12 $421.21 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $165.32 million 4.10 $13.95 million ($0.01) -357.00

This table compares Fresnillo and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver -1.26% 1.34% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

