Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE CMT opened at $13.32 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

