CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.98 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

