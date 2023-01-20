Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

CTVA opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

