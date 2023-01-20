Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

CJR.B stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$400.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.77.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

