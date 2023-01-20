Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 3.2 %

ETR 1COV opened at €40.71 ($44.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.15. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a one year high of €58.00 ($63.04).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.