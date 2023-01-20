Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$15.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.78.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

