Critical Analysis: TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) vs. Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 2 7 0 2.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $7.18, suggesting a potential upside of 271.95%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.63 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -7.72

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Summary

TBG Diagnostics beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

