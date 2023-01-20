Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,410. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.43 million. Analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $8,515,000. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 129.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 388,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.