DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $280.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.