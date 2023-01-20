Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

