Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Shares of DEN opened at $87.90 on Friday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

