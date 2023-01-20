Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after buying an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,742,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.