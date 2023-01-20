Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) to “Buy”

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $141.33.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
