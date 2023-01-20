Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 722.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 100.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 612,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 306,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

