dYdX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.25 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00007436 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $93.25 million and $100.13 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00704105 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars.

