Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.